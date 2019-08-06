Dear Editor: I have been very frustrated by the ineffective talking points from single-payer advocates and the outright disinformation from opponents. The debates brought this frustration to a new level and unless we clear up the explanations we will see this effort go down in flames.
Typical good insurance, such as mine, attained through a collectively bargained union contract and paid for by employers, costs at least $14,000 per year. As part of a total package, the workers choose after negotiations how their package is divided between wages, a range of benefits, and union expenses for organizing and training. Any savings from a more efficient health plan would go to wages, contingent on a new contract.
Many studies show that our health insurance costs twice as much as it needs to. To be conservative, let's say my insurance should be $8,000 a year for my family. Given the same contract, my wages would go up $6,000 a year.
In Richland County, we have approximately 5,000 families. Assuming half of these families have decent insurance, and they spent the new wages locally, $15 million dollars would be inserted into the local economy, Economists calculate the multiplier effect in a region where new cash is inserted as a factor of 4-8 times. The economic impact in Richland County from single-payer would be roughly $90 million dollars per year at the outset.
Insurance works because large groups temper high individual costs with those who have no cost. We all will need expensive care sometime. The largest group, most able to handle the needs of each of us, is all of us. We don't get any benefit from including a middleman who takes a profit off the top. Additional benefits will come from early diagnosis and a wellness approach.
Tom Crofton
Richland Center
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.