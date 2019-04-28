Dear Editor: I have been commenting on this for years: next to weather, trucks do all of the damage. I worked at a truck stop in the '70s while attending UW. We had to repave the driveway yearly due to truck traffic.
Since trucks have 300-gallon fuel tanks, they could be required to pay per mile at truck scales or today they could be monitored electronically. We need money for roads and this would be a good starting point.
Tom Clark
Waunakee
