Tom Clark: Climate change is still the election's most important issue

Dear Editor: I think many people have forgotten that climate change is still the most important subject in the election.
Without an earth to live on, all of the other important topics pale in comparison. I think we all know where Trump stands on this subject — opening the Arctic tundra to drilling and other wilderness areas to mining. lowering restrictions on pollution and pulling out of the French climate change agreement. The list goes on and on. Thanks for your recent column, Dave Zweifel.
Tom Clark
Waunaukee
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!