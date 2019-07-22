Dear Editor: In response to Paul Fanlund's recent colulmn, I think the more appropriate concern is how we counter the extremists and the far right evangelical Republicans. Maybe exactly what we need is a far left agenda, but how do we get their message across to the Trump cult that he doesn't care about them? It's disheartening that all we have to possibly bank on are corporate Democrats such as Joe Biden who will only continue to do the ruling class bidding .
It gets to the point where why bother to vote? God, can someone get elected that will at least put an end to the empire mucking up the world?
Tom Cash
Madison
