Dear Editor: The question of the day is who is responsible for the government shutdown. The talking heads of cable news spend hours trying to decide between Democrats and Republicans, while ignoring the obvious culprit.
Fox News — specifically Limbaugh, Ingraham and Coulter — did the dirty work.
McConnell thought he had a deal. The Senate passed the budget bill and sent it to the House.
McConnell learned that Trump is a deal breaker, not a deal maker.
First runner up is Paul Ryan, who refused to let the budget bill be voted on in the House so that Trump could have a sign-or-veto choice. This is way government worked when we were represented by men of principle.
The bottom line is that the Fox (News) is in our hen house and we all need to run for cover.
Tom Carroll
Madison
