Tom Boswell: Madison liberals need to join fight against F-35s

Dear Editor: Legendary community organizer Saul Alinsky once described a liberal as someone who leaves the room once the fight starts. Unfortunately, Madison is teeming with well-intentioned liberals woefully ignorant of local issues and the politicians they have chosen to represent them.
Those fighting to prevent the basing of F-35 fighter jets at Truax Field and pressuring all levels of government to clean up our PFAS-contaminated water have been stymied by the liberal establishment at the local, state and federal levels.
Wisconsin’s governor talks about wanting to protect our water and environment but refuses to take any significant action. By contrast, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has shown great courage and creativity in opposing Enbridge on the tar sands pipeline and the U.S. military on the PFAS issue.
Madison liberals love their home-town U.S. senator, Tammy Baldwin, and most are blissfully ignorant that she is a committed militarist who cares more for weapons contacts than the people she represents. She follows in the footsteps of U.S. Sen. Patrick Leahy of Vermont, another liberal who compelled the Air Force to base F-35s in Burlington against the wishes of the local populace.
Madison will get exactly what it deserves. If local liberals fail to educate themselves and challenge their mayor, county executive, governor and U.S. senator, they will be left with contaminated lakes, streams and drinking water and the intolerable roar of F-35 jets in their skies. This will be the legacy they leave to their children and grandchildren.
Tom Boswell
Madison
