Dear Editor: My hope is that our representatives begin to understand the tremendous challenges that face public education. One cannot say, “When I went to school we did it this way." Our society has changed very drastically and educators need support, both morally and financially. Our children are more important than 99 percent of the issues our legislators confront. The value of a good teacher in front of our kids is critical to the future of Wisconsin. I have witnessed over my 48 years in education how teachers can take a disengaged student and guide them into a productive path. The investment in education is the most important decision confronting our legislators and my hope is that they have the courage to support our kids regardless of their political allegiance. It is time to stand up and do the right thing.
Tom Andres
Merrimac
