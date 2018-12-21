Dear Editor: It is truly a sad day when Congress has chosen to let children of Yemen starve. What if they were my children? What if they were yours? In the big picture they are our children. Why would politics get in the way of saving children? What have we become as a nation? “As you have done it to the least of these you have done it unto me.” The children of Yemen deserve a chance. We will be held accountable for our actions.
Tom Andres
Merrimac
