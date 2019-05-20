Dear Editor: Tony Evers is taking the high road in opposition to a group of legislators who do not care about the average citizen of Wisconsin. It amazes me that legislators would rather push an agenda that counts me out, along with many other hard-working people, and kowtow to big money donors. Greed has taken hold with such a firm grasp of who I would normally call respectable representatives that the decisions reflect the agenda of the few. I have tremendous respect for Gov. Evers for his willingness to represent the many average Wisconsinites.
Tom Andres
Merrimac
