Dear Editor: Dave Zweifel took an insightful look at the lame-duck session and presents a question to us as citizens. It presents a clear test for Wisconsin: What is Wisconsin’s vision?
I share a quote from Jon Meacham: “Too often, people view their own opportunity as dependent on domination over others, which helps explain why such people see the expansion of opportunity for all as a loss of opportunity for themselves.” I am concerned about the lack of integrity demonstrated by our elected representatives to have a late-night, last-minute session to create roadblocks and disrespect the electoral process.
This cannot be the Wisconsin vision. I believe there is hope because of the people of Wisconsin believe in fair play and integrity. Perhaps Gov. Walker will take the high road and not sign the bill.
Tom Andres
Merrimac
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.