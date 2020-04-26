Tom Andres: Now is a time for leadership, not partisanship

Dear Editor: The COVID-19 pandemic lays bare what is most valued in our country and state. The number of compassionate and caring actions taken by the majority of our citizens is invigorating. The measure of someone’s character is best taken not in the times of comfort, but in times of adversity. However, I am amazed at the lack of leadership we have been provided by the very people we elected to lead us through these challenges.

The bickering and selfish motives in our governmental bodies has significantly delayed response to COVID-19 and support of small businesses. I would encourage the legislative bodies of our nation and state to think in terms of how they can respond without trying to get one of their favorite projects included in the legislation. We need to ask them to focus on getting our state and nation through the pandemic and economic challenges.

As I observe and listen to the heroic actions taken by our health care people who are willing to confront the situation, even though they are short supplies, I am in awe. I believe that will be our legacy when we come out the other side of this issue. Up to this point our political leaders in Congress and Legislature are defining their own legacy, however, it is not very heroic but leans to the selfish side.