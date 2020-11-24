Tom Andres: Legislators, please take the high road as described in Galatians

Dear Editor: As I was driving in the countryside, I saw a yard sign that read ”Jesus 2020”. There were numerous other signs, but that one sign caused me to reflect on our society and the challenges we are facing and our responses. I believe that most people are trying to do the best they can in facing the divisive political rhetoric and the challenges that COVID-19 has brought us.
The sign of ”JESUS 2020” gives us a roadmap to guide our actions and reactions. We can read Jesus’ message in his sermon on the mount and gain insight by reading Galatians 5:22-23, ”The Holy Spirit this kind of fruit in our lives: love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness, and self-control.” What if we used these qualities to guide our discourse and actions?
We have good people in Wisconsin and throughout our country. In our Legislature we have representatives on both sides of the aisle who want to do the right thing. I am humbly asking them to consider using these personal qualities to guide their discussions and actions.
We are better than what has transpired up to this point. We, as citizens of Wisconsin, need you to consider taking the high road as described in Galatians.
Tom Andres
Merrimac
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!