Dear Editor: Dave Zweifel has called our attention to the demise of the meaning behind taking the oath of office by our state and congressional leaders. It reminds me of a statement made by LBJ after he assumed the presidency: “But I recognized that the moral force of the presidency is often stronger than the political force. I knew that a president can appeal to the best or the worst; he can call for action or live with inaction.”
It feels as if we have lost in the concept to appeal to taking the higher calling but also the hope that we can reclaim what appears to be considered secondary to our leadership.
Tom Andres
Merrimac
