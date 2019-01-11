Dear Editor: What a an uplifting decision by Tony Evers to not allow the citizens go without representation. Calling a special election to fill the empty seat of Peter Barca is extremely refreshing. Regardless of which candidate is elected, it is simply the right thing to do. My hope is that Wisconsin keeps moving toward open and respectful government.
I have known Tony Evers for years and he continues to be an honest thoughtful individual.
Tom Andres
Merrimac
