Dear Editor: I am amazed by the recommendations developed in the Joint Finance Committee. My first response was that the recommendation was part of the solution and at second glance I find no sustainability to address the infrastructure. Why would our representatives put a greater burden on those who can afford it the least? Whose interest are they representing? My hope is that we put individuals in office to serve the best interests of all the people, not the privileged few. I thought we had good, caring and thoughtful individuals on the committee and the recommendations aren’t congruent to that assumption.
Tom Andres
Merrimac
