Tom Andres: It's time for responsible leadership, not partisan grandstanding

Dear Editor: I wonder if the citizens of Wisconsin are concerned about the lack of responsible leadership demonstrated by our legislative branch of our state government. As we plummet into the deepest surge of COVID-19, which the legislative leadership assisted in creating, they fail to support actions to battle the disease. Are they satisfied with the present status of their response to the overwhelming and deadly pandemic? Obviously, because now they (Vos and Fitzgerald ) are spending their time trying to challenge the election results instead of the pandemic. Who are they representing?
It is time for responsible leadership, not partisan grandstanding. I ask that they begin to cooperate in a battle that has significant impact and that would be the pandemic risk. Our schools and community would appreciate your support. The economy would then start on the road to recovery.
Tom Andres
Merrimac
