Tom Andres: Are all votes equal?

It appears that the fundamental problem is a lack of consensus that citizens should be able to vote and have their votes counted equally. It seems that every citizen would support that idea. In 2011 the majority party in the Legislature aggressively created a gerrymandered map for the state of Wisconsin. In a study by the University of Wisconsin found that 17,000 registered voters were prohibited from casting their votes in 2016 and then in 2018, Democratic candidates received 190,000 more votes than Republican candidates and still the Legislature maintained a 64-35 Republican advantage. This is an extreme abuse of power and as a voter I believe my vote should be equal to every other voter. It is time to address this issue so one party does not protect its power through creating districts that favor one party over the other. Each citizen’s vote is equal to every other citizen.