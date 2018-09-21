Dear Editor: I read Dave Zweifel's "Kimberly-Clark's gone too far with corporate greed." I am a former employee of Kimberly-Clark.
First off, the company is NOT telling their employees to hang tight for a state deal.
The company also told current employees they would rehire employees who left. This is not true at all. I left in May, reapplied in the beginning of September under the impression they may stay open, and five days later received an email saying that the company has better-qualified candidates. A news report had said a Kimberly-Clark spokesperson said they are having a hard time finding people. I worked for the company eight-plus years, seven of them in operations, and was a machine lead. How much more qualified do you need to be?
The company has always wanted to cut cost and boost profit at any cost. Kimberly-Clark now has outsourced the warehouse because of cost with temporary employees. They also are bringing temporary workers on machines to reduce cost. This was the plan since they announced the closure in January. They've been trying to break the union since I was there. We were told the Neenah Cold Spring is one of the most profitable mills throughout Kimberly-Clark.
Corporate welfare at its best.
Todd Snitselaar
New London
