Dear Editor: Russian interference, nepotism. emoluments, family separations, Ukraine, Kurds.
None of the above are partisan issues. The most powerful representative we have from the state of Wisconsin has been silent on them. Sen. Johnson, you are one of the most powerful individuals in the world. There are 100 like you in the Senate that can make a worldwide impact with your words and actions. Yet what do we hear from you, nothing. The silence is deafening. If you take your oath of office seriously it’s time you lived up to it — speak now.
Todd Punke
Sun Prairie
