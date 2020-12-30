Todd Punke: Chasing 'massive voter fraud' is a waste of time

Dear Editor: You are wasting your precious time and our resources chasing your illusions of massive voter fraud. While there is probably limited fraud every election and it should be investigated, it does not come close to the earth-shaking levels you are imaging. Instead, while you spend your days in a parallel universe, the Russians are hacking our businesses, our government agencies, and our institutions. That is a real-world threat and is happening right before our eyes. Do your job, protect American citizens. If that does not motivate you then protect American businesses maybe that will.
Make a difference; serve all Americans by investigating and stopping Russian cyber intrusions.
Todd Punke
Sun Prairie
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.