Todd Callister: A challenge for Robin Vos and Republican lawmakers

Dear Editor: In describing the recent unrest on State Street, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos has used the terms "despicable" and "cowardice." It's interesting that these terms apply so well to many of his actions and inactions as speaker.
It is both despicable and cowardly that he has not publicly acknowledged the justified anger driving the protests. I hope he can appreciate how 400 years of slavery, Jim Crow, lynching, redlining, and police brutality result in anger. As Americans, the horrific murder of George Floyd and the countless other state atrocities committed against Black Americans and other vulnerable populations should make us all irate. Where do you stand Speaker Vos?
It is despicable and cowardly that the only way he and his colleagues feel they can hold on to power is to rig elections and suppress the electorate through gerrymandering, poll closings, and forcing people to risk their lives to vote during a pandemic. It is a cowardly strategy to continue to support an elite, white power structure at the expense of Black and brown people.
It is despicable and cowardly that he stands behind frankly racist terms like "thugs" in an attempt to delegitimize the anger that people of color are feeling and expressing. This blatant disregard for the suffering of others only increases divisiveness and anger.
Instead of engaging in despicable and cowardly acts, I challenge Speaker Vos and the Republican Legislature to be brave and noble. Have a real conversation about institutional racism and its devastating effects on our society. Defund the police, the military and the corporate welfare state and refund programs like education, child care services, health care and social programs to end homelessness to name a few. Or, continue with your craven, despicable acts and policies and remain squarely on the wrong side of history.
Todd Callister
Madison
