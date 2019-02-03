Dear Editor: Reading Dave Zweifel's recent column about the attack on the state's open records law, led by Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, and basically his disdain for transparency in governing, followed this experience with the GOP assemblyman for the 29th assembly district, Robert Stafsholt.
When the lame duck session of the Legislature began its power-grabbing series of laws, there was communication with Rep. Stafsholt to use some independent thinking — to think this through for the kind of precedent it sets, its blatant partisan nature and embarrassing Wisconsin in the nation's eyes.
Stafsholt voted "yes" on every one of the power-grabbing laws. In early December an open records request was emailed to him asking for two items: how many contacts were received regarding the power-grabbing legislation and how those contacts were divided for and against? The assemblyman's reply was that there were 200 contacts, and he considered the request "closed." An incomplete answer, a flagrant disregard of the open records law!
At least weekly, a request for the rest of the information was emailed to Stafsholt with no response. Finally, on Jan. 22, after quoting open records rules for responding to open record requests, the answer came: All 200 contacts were in opposition to the lame-duck legislation. Also, when asked to defend his voting record, no response.
Ashamed of his voting record? Afraid to cross Vos? It would appear the fear of Vos is the stronger. Wisconsin's own mini Mitch McConnell, Vos, has a stranglehold grip on his followers. Now it is known who controls the 29th.
TM Norvold
St. Croix County
