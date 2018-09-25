Dear Editor: Bob Mueller will save us! No, he won't.
The blue wave is coming! No, it isn't.
The Democrats will resurrect our democracy! No, they won't.
I've seen this movie before. In the late '60s and early '70s we were convinced that Nixon wouldn't win re-election. He won.
In the 30s, Only 32 percent of the population of Germany put a minority candidate into office. He sparked World War II.
And now...
The blue wave is coming! Is it really?
The future is up to us, and us alone. Vote. Get your children to vote. Get your relatives to vote. Get your neighbors and their children to vote. Then vote.
Vote. We can only save ourselves. Vote.
Then, pray. Pray that it's still enough.
Vote. There is no blue wave. There is only you.
Timothy Melka
Baraboo
