Timothy Harrington: Rural Wisconsin increasingly resembles third world countries

Dear Editor: Thanks to Margaret Krome for contrasting the public commitment to supporting public services in the U.S. versus the results of not doing so in Guinea, whether it be infrastructure, education, health care or other valuable government programs.
My concern is the erosion over the last decade of these services and the government agencies that provide them because of Republicans’ past and proposed tax cuts and ongoing destruction of public sector agencies in Washington and Wisconsin.
Rural Wisconsin resembles Guinea and other third world countries more and more because of these misguided policies, such as refusal of federal Medicaid support, lack of public funding for broadband access, regional rail and Trump tariffs that hammer farmers.
Wisconsinites can reverse these trends only by voting for alternative candidates in 2020 who support the common good, and by resisting efforts to suppress voters who might do so.
Timothy Harrington
Madison
