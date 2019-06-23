Dear Editor: The Wisconsin GOP’s entrenched opposition to our participating in federal Medicaid expansion not only places them in opposition to 70% of Wisconsin’s citizens, but they are also distinguishing themselves from other states’ GOP governments who have participated in this program to the benefit of their citizens and state economies. There is every reason for our legislators to accept Medicaid expansion save one: politics. I am a retired physician who has witnessed the health consequences for uninsured people, particularly in our rural and inner city communities. Voters will need to decide whether to continue to electing legislators whose actions are in opposition to our best interests. Our thinking that evidence and appeals to reason will change them is wishful thinking.
Timothy Harrington, M.D.
Madison
