Tim White: Wisconsin voters want fair maps

Dear Editor: Although America’s freedom to vote has never been unencumbered by those wishing to game the system, it could be relied upon as a method to gauge the aspirations of society and correct its failings through representative government. The slow march of progress created societal advancement. But in 2010, that march hit a serious roadblock.

Manipulating political districts (gerrymandering) has long been used to provide political party favors by those who draw the maps. Looking as if they were created by a drunken cartographer, maps have provided districts based on class, religion, ethnicity or other demographics to ensure reliable results for incumbents. However, in 2010, gerrymandering became a weapon not only to provide safe districts, but fail-safe party majorities. Of all the states in the country, Wisconsin became the poster child for corrupt manipulation of voting districts. The newly elected Republican Legislature and executive branch began a highly secretive process of rigging maps. The scheme succeeded in providing guaranteed majorities for Republicans, which allowed them to force through one of the most radical agendas in the state’s history without fear of an election-day defeat.