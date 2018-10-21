Dear Editor: In regards to climate change, the need to change our behavior has new urgency. A recent report by the United Nations’ Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change has issued a sobering appraisal of the need to act now to mitigate a fast-approaching climate calamity. It warns that if we don’t do so, we will not only be hurting future generations; we’ll be hurting all of us already here. The report forecasts we have as little as 12 years to change our ways.
For far too long, the politics of climate change has been on mute. Politicians who rake in millions from polluters have been blocking our way. The sad fact is we are not moving forward but backward when it comes to proactive action.
Donald Trump has made things much worse. He has pulled out of international action and withdrawn from the Paris Agreement, embraced the dirtiest energy options available, reduced fuel standards, and rolled back methane release standards. His laissez-faire attitude on the issue is a death sentence for our planet.
We must summon the political will to elect candidates who understand that the threat of climate change is real and urgent. Unless we elect enough of them to force the necessary policy changes, our future is bleak.
November is another test for America. Choose wisely.
Tim White
town of Springdale
