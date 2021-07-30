Tim White: Surcharge discourages climate-friendly vehicles

Dear Editor: It is estimated that Wisconsin citizens own approximately 81,000 electric vehicles (EVs) and hybrids. Each pays a unique annual surcharge ($75 per hybrid and $100 per EV) to the state Department of Motor Vehicles, providing $6.21 million of annual revenue. The legislation that led to these specific vehicles paying an extra use tax was passed in 2017 by a Republican-led Legislature and signed into law by Gov. Scott Walker. Wisconsin Statute 341.25(1)(L) has led to increased revenue, but to the detriment of Earth-friendly vehicles, the very vehicles the state should be promoting.
The irony of the tax is the vehicles it targets are the least destructive to the roadways they use. The real culprits of road repair costs are large trucks and commercial vehicles. In addition to being more road-friendly, hybrids and EVs contribute to a healthier planet and populace. The EPA reported that in 2019, almost 30% of all greenhouse emissions in the United States came from transportation. The hybrid/EV surcharge is financially punishing citizens who make responsible environmental decisions at car dealerships and already pay a premium cost for their purchases.
There are other options to the regressive surcharge. State Sen. Chris Larson, D-Milwaukee, and Rep. Lee Snodgrass, D-Appleton, are promoting a bill that would promote hybrids and EVs by eliminating the selective surcharge and instead shifting the financial burden to vehicles weighing over 3,000 pounds. As Snodgrass correctly remarked, “With the impacts of global climate change we should be doing everything we can to incentivize, not discourage, Wisconsinites in making responsible decisions in their purchasing.”
Tim White
Town of Springdale
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.