Tim White: Sondy Pope offers a counterbalance to GOP malfeasance

Dear Editor: Gov. Tony Evers has called several special sessions of the state Legislature over the last 20 months to address critical issues. All have been met with callous disregard by Wisconsin’s Republican-controlled Legislature. The standard operating procedure of Assembly Speaker Vos and Senate Majority Leader Fitzgerald has been to gavel in the sessions and immediately gavel them out.
Special sessions have been called on a host of imperative matters, such as gun violence, policing reforms, agricultural support, education funding, and the current scourge of COVID-19. By refusing to even allow discussion or debate on these important issues, Republican leadership has consistently not only failed to exercise any leadership on these vital matters but also has sabotaged any efforts by Democrats to address them. One would think that there would be individual Republican legislators who would honor their responsibility to act for the good of the people of Wisconsin, but one would be wrong. Republican legislators in Wisconsin get their marching orders from the Republican Party and never step out of formation.
It is crucial that there be a counterbalance to their malfeasance. Sondy Pope has provided a steady and consistent voice of reason in matters that concern Wisconsin. She has been an outspoken advocate for education and for safety issues that involve Wisconsin’s young people. She has provided a strong and sane stance on gun violence and policing reforms. She has stood up for labor, and she recognizes the importance of a sustainable environment. I am proud to have her as our representative and have cast an enthusiastic vote to return her to office.
Tim White
Verona
