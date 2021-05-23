Tim White: Put an end to gerrymandered maps

Dear Editor: Cannabis legalization has had overwhelming support when presented to citizens in referendums throughout the state. In other states where the legal sale of cannabis has been embraced, dramatic decreases in opiate addiction have resulted. Where enacted, tax revenue from sale of cannabis has relieved budget shortfalls. All of the above are reasons that led Gov. Evers to submit a budget that would legalize marijuana in Wisconsin.
Sadly, that and other proposals were dead on arrival in the Republican-controlled Assembly and Senate.
Why are popular issues such as marijuana access for Wisconsin citizens ignored by the party that enjoys a legislative majority? The answer has a lot to do with the political districts they themselves created.
In 2010, redistricting corresponded with an electoral sweep, with Republicans winning narrow victories for governor and majorities in both the state Assembly and Senate. Republicans had absolute power in state government and set off to ensure a guaranteed majority by rigging political districts.
Wisconsin presently has elections that are uncompetitive or uncontested. Now the only voices those who hold a self-anointed legislative seat listen to are lobbyists such as the Tavern League (which has a vested interest in killing legalized marijuana sales in Wisconsin).
For the health of democracy, the process of drawing maps must change. No longer can we languish under a rigged system of partisan gerrymandering. To ensure elections that are competitive, maps must be drawn fairly. Fair map referendums have passed overwhelmingly in 56 out of 72 Wisconsin counties. The people understand the importance of districts that are competitive. For the health of democracy, it is time for the Republican-controlled Legislature to create maps in which election results and party majorities are not predetermined.
Tim White
Verona
