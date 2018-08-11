Dear Editor: American politics is for sale to the highest bidder, and sadly the gavel usually falls to the interest of the already wealthy and powerful. Wisconsin, once noted for its squeaky-clean political environment, has become ground zero in a race to dismantle governmental oversight, ethics, and transparency. The collateral damage is compromised health and wealth of the citizenry and their environment. Big money in politics is not just the root of the problem, it is the problem!
One candidate has tried a different tack. Mike McCabe’s campaign for governor shows another route to office — one that bypasses big money in favor of people power, resulting in owing no favors to powerful donors if elected. McCabe will never outspend his opponents. His is a campaign that relies on the passion and energy of those who have the most to gain from an egalitarian democracy: we the people.
Mike’s ideas and platform are light on focus groups and heavy on experience forged from an entire adult life exposing government corruption and fighting legal bribery in high places. The campaign is historic, and his McCabe Brigade of supporters and volunteers has made it clear that they have heard him and they like Mike.
Tim White
town of Springdale
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.