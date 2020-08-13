Tim White: Joe Biden is the candidate who embraces science

Dear Editor: There is no more important issue in the upcoming election than that of climate change. Its effects on the health of the planet and the wealth of economies will make the current global pandemic seem minuscule.
Joe Biden has put forth an aggressive proposal to combat climate change. It is extraordinarily ambitious, a path forward to mitigate the looming crisis that threatens our planet’s biosphere. Trump, on the other hand, has been an unmitigated environmental disaster, deregulating industry standards and defunding regulatory agencies. The choice has never been clearer and the stakes never so high as those presented in the upcoming election. It is truly a choice that will resonate with future generations who will have to bear the consequences of decisions and actions that will be enacted by the next administration.
If Joe Biden wins and the U.S. Senate majority is flipped, America can at long last begin to change its sizable carbon footprint. Lauded by climate scientists, Biden’s plan would create “an irreversible path” to decarbonize the U.S. power grid by 2025 and a fully carbon-free economy by 2050. The plan has an added economic component of creating millions of jobs that accompany a climate-friendly economy. Boldly, it would also address socioeconomic issues that America grapples with by establishing an Environmental and Climate Justice Division within the Department of Justice.
Yes, one candidate, Joe Biden, has embraced science and will work to set a path forward to combat unfettered carbon emissions. His adversary will not even admit that the problem exists. For the sake of those who follow, join me in supporting Joe Biden for president.
Tim White
Town of Springdale
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!