Dear Editor: Dane County has just experienced unprecedented flooding. The damage is estimated at $100 million so far. The loss of personal property is significant. And the isthmus is poised for an even bigger disaster depending on future precipitation.
It should be acknowledged as our area struggles to clean up the flood of 2018 that a good deal of politics has figured in diminishing our ability to deal with such a disaster. Wetlands are important for many reasons, not the least of which is flood control. Over the past eight years, Republicans have been repaying deep-pocketed donors through deregulation, including weakening environmental safeguards. The rollback of wetland protection has been a real-time impediment to stopping large-scale flooding. Conservation groups and Democrats lined up in opposition to oppose this kind of legislation purchased by the building industry. However, the Republican legislative majority and Gov. Walker pushed the legislation through to pay back their donors. In another part of the state, the first environmental regulation rollback for Foxconn is the filling of wetlands.
As we deal with this disaster and brace ourselves for more water, let’s take positive steps to deal with the present political disaster — Scott Walker and the Republican majority. In November Wisconsin has choices to make, and those choices will chart a course to recovery or a road to ruin. Do not be sandbagged by false advertising. Be informed and work for candidates that have your best interest in mind, not ones placating large donors with political favors.
Tim White
town of Springdale
