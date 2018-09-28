Dear Editor: Readers should know of a lawsuit pending in Texas. Twenty state attorneys general have signed on to the suit, Wisconsin’s Brad Schimel being one. If the plaintiffs win, the result would strip the protections and benefits of and effectively eliminate the Affordable Care Act. America would return to the bad old days, when one’s bad luck in health would make them unable to get insurance. (Nearly 51 percent of nonelderly Americans have at least one pre-existing condition, which could bar them from obtaining insurance for the very condition of most concern. One in four children is also affected by a pre-existing condition. Would you be one of the unlucky?)
In a callous bait-and-switch maneuver, Gov. Scott Walker has claimed he would make sure Wisconsin would not allow the practice of denying health care in Wisconsin. With little or no specifics as to how the state would manage to hold insurance companies accountable, he has tried to make it a campaign issue. On the one hand, Walker and Schimel work to deal a deathblow to protections on pre-existing conditions, while on the other hand claiming to be able to fix the mess they will have created.
Thankfully, there are two great alternatives to Walker and Schimel. Tony Evers and Josh Kaul have stated that if elected, they will have no part in the push to dismantle health care protection. In addition, Evers has stated he would immediately accept Medicaid funds offered by the federal government — the funds Walker turned down.
Yes, voters have a chance in November to break the cycle of deceit and malfeasance that is the Republican Party. We can begin to repair the damage of eight years of ignoring citizens’ needs to placate wealthy donors’ greed. Let’s get to it.
Tim White
Springdale
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.