In response to “Scott Walker proposes $5,000 in tax credits for college graduates who stay in Wisconsin”, I have to ask: Is this governor really that ignorant? The answer to why young, educated Wisconsin residents are leaving the state is right in front of his nose — because they are young and educated. It’s really that simple. And petty bribes in the form of income tax credits won’t change a thing because the roots of the mass exodus run deeper than this governor would ever allow himself to admit.
Our oldest son graduated from UW-Madison with an engineering degree in May 2018, and he is headed to Washington state in a week. Of his four graduating roommates, only one has stayed in Wisconsin. Among this small cohort of UW graduates, all Wisconsin residents, that’s an 80 percent defection rate. We’ll have another UW-Madison STEM graduate in May 2019, and we expect he’ll be leaving the state shortly after graduation as well. My family is witnessing the Wisconsin brain-drain phenomenon being played out right before our eyes.
My sons and their peers have no desire to stay in Wisconsin for a variety of reasons, but chief among them seems to be the political climate. They’ve had quite enough of the anti-education, anti-science, and anti-environment ideologies of this governor and his administration. Their deepest values and social concerns are simply not being represented. When we as parents attempt to explain that the political pendulum swings both ways, and in time we’ll see Wisconsin return to a more moderate political climate, they reply: “Why should we wait for that? Life is short. You vote at the ballot box. We’re voting with our feet.”
