Tim Murrey: We cannot defund the police

Dear Editor: I’m writing out of concern for our city. Protesters took a page from the D.C. swamp’s playbook as they painted “Defund Police” in huge yellow letters in front of Madison’s own municipal buildings downtown and I’ve also seen news reports stating that defunding or even dismantling police departments is a priority for a majority of protesters. While this new movement to “defund police” comes in the wake of George Floyd’s tragic death, I’m concerned that many are using him as a chance to push their own radical ideas in response.

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

The important question is what does defunding the police really mean for the people of Wisconsin?

When I hear “defund police” I instantly feel fear. The left has managed to take a tragedy and turn it into a political power move. This radical idea is being beseeched by Joe Biden’s Democrat Party followers and advisors which is just too close for my comfort.

I stand in contempt for those who wish to devalue the support of good policing and law and order. We as Americans, as the people of Wisconsin have the duty to ourselves and our community to not allow Democrats like Mark Pocan, Tammy Baldwin and Mayor Rhodes-Conway to not let our voices be heard. We cannot defund the police.

Tim Murrey

Madison

Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.