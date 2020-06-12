Tim Murrey: Rhodes-Conway failed to deter looters

Dear Editor: While the nation is hurting from the tragic and heartbreaking death of George Floyd, our Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway allowed instigated violence to occur on Madison’s State Street.

As riots broke out across the country, Mayor Rhodes-Conway failed to create a public plan of action in the event that they would occur in Madison. If Mayor Rhodes-Conway had publicly stated the city would be arresting rioters and looters who commit crimes, I believe these unfortunate events may have been prevented. Her lack of leadership resulted in theft, destruction and loss that that impacts many Wisconsinites, particularly business owners.

Leading up to the riots, I was concerned about our city and had hoped we’d be able to avoid any unnecessary destruction, but appears that the lack of leadership, starting with our mayor, doesn’t share the same concern. Once Mayor Rhodes-Conway finally appeared, after rioters began looking and destroying State Street, she failed to demand arrests for those who participated in criminal activity. When our nation and city is facing a crisis we cannot let criminals destroy, loot, and damage the lives of Wisconsin business owners.

Tim Murrey

Madison

