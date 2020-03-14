Tim Melin: Reparations will help address systemic racism

Dear Editor: It was sad reading about the worsening of racial disparities in Madison and Dane County. I feel that oftentimes no one wants to acknowledge the elephant in the room, and that is the systematic racism built into our country's social and economic system. This racism, accompanied by poverty and a cutthroat economic system, is the main reason people of color can't get ahead. Minority people are imprisoned at a far greater rate than white people. Being stopped for driving while black is still alive. How can the poor get ahead when you are being imprisoned, your meager help gets cut by racist politicians and you can't find a job or housing because of the color of your skin? This nation was built on genocide and slavery. The work of the slaves was transformed into wealth for the white owners. None of this was ever given back to the real creators of the riches produced. This wealth is still owned by the white generations that followed. And we question why these people can't gain any traction? As a white male, I've had every privilege in life. No one ever followed me around when shopping, pulled me over for no reason, or called me a white boy. I have no idea what it can be like to be discriminated against because of my skin color. It has to be a struggle each and every day. We shouldn't have to question why the disparity gap exists. We know why. We just don't want to experience any level of discomfort to achieve it. The white wealthy need to give back the money they received from the work of slaves. Without this, there is no real solution and there is no justice.
Tim Melin
Verona
