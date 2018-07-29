Dear Editor: The state treasurer has never been a check and balance on the governor and Legislature. Look in the Wisconsin Constitution under “Executive Powers.” There is no mention of treasurer. If longtime Treasurer Jack Voight were candid, he would quote Alex Karras’ great line from "Blazing Saddles" — “Mongo just pawn in game of life.” Sarah Godlewski is not proposing a return of the old treasurer, she is proposing more louder government. And I’m pretty sure nobody wants that.
Tim Haering
Concord, California
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.