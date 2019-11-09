Dear Editor: In response to Dr. Elizabeth Neary's Oct. 31 column: I respect that your analysis links the current Truax-area kindergarteners with your assertion of greater harm to area kids from the proposed F-35s — a necessary link in valid scientific analysis. But your analysis specifically notes “only 48% of them considered to be ‘kindergarten ready’” and cites nearby Hawthorne Elementary “where most children are low-income and of color" — without comparing these Truax-area kids to MMSD kids outside Truax’s impulse noise zone who “are low-income and of color” — to attempt to isolate jet noise as causing the kindergarten unreadiness and not their socioeconomic condition. You’re almost there: Show that Truax kids are worse off than isthmus kids. Or maybe your belief, as stated in paragraph three, is more important than proof, even for a scientist.
Tim Haering
Madison
