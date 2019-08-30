Dear Editor: What a great opportunity the community has to come out in support of the men and women who serve at Madison's 115th Fighter Wing. What a strong asset the unit is to the community. 1,200-plus jobs, $100 million economic impact. Fire protection at Dane County Airport is provided by the wing. They even supported the Madison Fire Department at the recent utility fire downtown. I worked next door for three years at the Wisconsin Department of Military Affairs and had regular contact with these Air Guard members. Men and women of the highest character and great members of Madison's strong community. Come to the Alliant Energy Center on Sept/ 12 at 5 p.m. to show your support for the new F-35 aircraft potentially being based here. With it, the future is bright. Without the new aircraft, it's very uncertain.
Tim Flatley
Fox Point
