Tim Dybevik: Fanlund's Lincoln Project column is spot-on

Dear Editor: I’ve enjoyed Paul Fanlund's columns for a long time. The “Lincoln Project doing their dirty work” piece is no exception. I have to comment on the premise that  Republicans are better than Democrats at scare and fear-mongering ads. It’s nice to see someone finally recognize that. Of course they are! Dems have played nice for way too long, hypothesizing that voters will actually think about the actual issues, and it has cost them. Thank you for stating it.

Tim Dybevik

Madison

