Tim Dybevik: Fanlund's Lincoln Project column is spot-on

Dear Editor: I’ve enjoyed Paul Fanlund's columns for a long time. The “Lincoln Project doing their dirty work” piece is no exception. I have to comment on the premise that Republicans are better than Democrats at scare and fear-mongering ads. It’s nice to see someone finally recognize that. Of course they are! Dems have played nice for way too long, hypothesizing that voters will actually think about the actual issues, and it has cost them. Thank you for stating it.
Tim Dybevik
Madison
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!