Tiffany Jan: Support our black leaders by voting for Samba Baldeh

Dear Editor: I am glad to see so many “Black Lives Matter” signs throughout the city. I hope this indicates a willingness to understand our long racist history and commits whites to a more egalitarian future.
During the months of protests, it was clear that those who were directly engaged, and even the media, allowed Black voices to be heard. But I wonder if Black leaders will get a fair hearing from white voters on Aug. 11th. Or will Black leaders continue to be reflexively underestimated?
Voters in the 48th Assembly District (on the “further east” and north side) have an opportunity to make a commitment to a Black leader by voting for Samba Baldeh.
Voters should know that Samba is clearly the most qualified candidate, having been the former president of the City Council. He has also had a very successful career in private industry after emigrating to the U.S. as a young man. He is a capable, considerate, and insightful candidate.
I will be proud to vote for Samba Baldeh on Aug. 11.
Tiffany Jan
Madison
