Tiffany Fox: Madison schools in sad state

The article pertaining to reopening schools with the last phase beginning April 28 does not fully explain the grim details about our education.
High school kids go back two days a week, only half days. Middle school students have two full days of education (this includes a one hour lunch, a 25-minute midmorning break and a one-hour study hall at the end of the day)
Students are receiving less than half of the education they normally would be getting if they were in school.
High school kids can’t have lunch in the school or education after lunch because the school doesn’t know how to keep students and staff safe.
All the other schools in Madison and outside of Madison have been going back to school 100% of the time. Verona, Oregon, Stoughton and all the private schools in Madison have had in-person education for the last three months, and some since last October.
Some elementary schools have 15 minutes for their little kids. They watch a cartoon so that they don’t talk when they’re eating since they don’t wear their mask. After lunch there is no teaching from a teacher. They get out their chrome book and do gym, music and art. The Madison School District is a very sad state of affairs right now.
Tiffany Fox
Madison
