Dear Editor: On Aug. 14, I strongly urge voters to choose Sarah Godlewski of Eau Claire as the Democratic candidate for state treasurer.
I have seen firsthand from my experience within our state government how badly the Treasurer’s Office has been neglected. In recent years, the office has fallen from its constitutional role of looking out for taxpayers and providing a check against the excesses of the governor and the Legislature.
I believe Godlewski is the only candidate with the banking experience and political will to restore the state treasurer’s powers, call out financial abuses, and protect vulnerable citizens and student debtors from financial exploitation.
Sarah Godlewski is a fifth-generation Wisconsinite who knows what makes our state special and will work to serve all Wisconsinites. Sarah is the most qualified and experienced candidate for state treasurer in my lifetime.
Please join me in voting for her on Aug. 14.
Tia Nelson
Madison
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.