Thomas Ware: If you are willing and able, be a poll worker

Dear Editor: Wisconsin and the nation as a whole have seen significant attention focused on mail-in voting this election cycle, which will be absolutely necessary in order to allow Wisconsinites at increased COVID-19 risk to vote, despite what the president says. However, in-person is necessary to prevent disenfranchisement as well. For voters not able to vote by mail, the long lines seen at our primary this spring threaten to discourage many, particularly those in densely populated areas such as Madison, from voting.
However, poll workers in many polling places skew older, and with this group’s increased COVID-19 risk, many are understandably choosing not to take on the same roles this year. Power the Polls (www.powerthepolls.com) is working to rectify the poll worker shortage by recruiting volunteers to take on the roles. By visiting their website, those interested can get applications to work as a poll worker in their precinct. As an added bonus, in many counties, this is a paid position! If you are willing and able please visit the site, and get involved in ensuring all Wisconsinites have the right to vote this November!
Thomas Ware
Racine
