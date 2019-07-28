Dear Editor: Kudos to Jessie Opoien for her column characterizing Trump's "go back" tweet as anti-American. I remember the "love it or leave it" condemnation of anti-Vietnam war protesters; it was not a racial slur. Sen. Mitch McConnell also noted that Trump's tweet was due to the opinions of the "Squad," not their ethnicity, but he failed to note why that is way worse for our nation. Jessie made that connection eloquently.
It is our strongest tenet that we cherish the public expression of those with which we disagree. The discussion and debate that follows helps us correct errors and find the better path. It is no wonder that in a recent Democratic debate, Trump was characterized as the greatest danger to our country. This tweet is a prime example of that danger. We should focus more on its anti-American nature and less on its (possibly accidental) racial overtones. The explicit attack on freedom of speech is the greater danger.
Thomas Virgilio
Cross Plains
