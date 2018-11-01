Dear Editor: Where Lincoln appealed to "the better angels of our nature," President Trump appeals to our demons of anger, fear and hate. Conducting a permanent campaign to keep himself and the GOP in power, he'll do and say anything, no matter how irresponsible or false, to make his base feel threatened by people of color, Muslims, women and immigrants, and so rule by division.
Harper's Magazine's current cover story reports that some national security experts estimate a 60 percent chance of civil war in the next 10 to 15 years. It should horrify all of us to seriously entertain an intensification of our political strife to the level of mass violence. The recent attempted pipe bombings chillingly raise that specter. Russia is delighted to help the U.S. go that route, with the cooperation of Trump himself.
We hear often that the midterms are the most consequential in our lifetime, and I believe that's true. We stand at a fork in the road. Midterms are always a referendum on the president. Will we repudiate or validate Trump's anti-democratic, pro-violence policies?
Conservative columnist George Will said, "The congressional Republican caucuses must be substantially reduced. So substantially that their remnants, reduced to minorities, will be stripped of the Constitution's Article I powers that they have been too invertebrate to use against the current wielder of Article II powers."
Another conservative, Michael Gerson, starkly noted: "The possible outcomes this November will come down to this: Trump contained or Trump triumphant."
Anyone worried that Trump is doing irreparable harm to our democracy, environment, and national security should vote for Democrats to legislatively disempower the GOP and restore checks on a dangerously autocratic president.
Thomas R. Smith
River Falls
