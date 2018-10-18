Dear Editor: Recently U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned that if the world doesn't seriously address the threat of runaway climate change, we may lose our chance to avoid the worst consequences of our inaction. Guterres sees the window closing by 2020. Time is running out.
Meanwhile the Washington Post has just reported a jaw-dropping study by the Trump administration concluding that the world is headed toward "climate disaster" by 2100.
Irony runs deep here. The 500-page report was released by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, according to the Post, "to justify President Donald Trump's decision to freeze federal fuel standards for cars and light trucks built after 2020."
Though Trump himself has called climate change a hoax, his NHTSA predicts a worldwide rise of 7 degrees Fahrenheit by the end of this century, in agreement with scientific consensus on the worst-cast scenario should we fail to meet the challenge of climate change.
In essence the administration's study argues that nothing can be done to turn aside the disasters ahead, so let's further weaken environmental regulations to allow companies to make as much money as possible while they can.
This is a breathtaking betrayal of not only America but a world that has already begun to face proliferating superstorms, wildfires, and the beginning of destabilizing climate-driven human migration.
It's time to hold every elected official accountable on the issue of climate change and vote all deniers and do-nothings out of office. The League of Conservation Voters tracks legislators' records on environmental issues. In 2017 the LCV gave Sen. Tammy Baldwin a 100 percent positive rating and Sen. Ron Johnson a 0. Candidate Leah Vukmir openly opposes action on climate change. We must vote mindful of the world and country our grandchildren will inherit.
Thomas R. Smith
River Falls
