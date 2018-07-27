Dear Editor: There has been a lot of coverage lately, e.g. on state media, about the initiative to let common milkweed grow, to help the monarch butterflies. I think this is great, but: (1) since monarchs migrate, where is the emphasis on prevention of the destruction of their winter home in Mexico? Are there any prohibitions against importing the wood from the trees that the monarchs need in Mexico? (2) The Xerces society announced five years ago a pollinator initiative to convert 20 percent of all agricultural land to native plants — and USDA announced a grant program to help farmers with this — but no farmer took any of the funding in the upper Midwest. (3) What should be very obvious is that everything in our environment is interconnected, and there is NO single problem, and NO single bullet. I am certain that people have enough sophistication to realize these facts.
Thomas Murn
Beloit
